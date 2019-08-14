Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Carol L. (Brzezinski) Heser


1937 - 2019
Carol L. (Brzezinski) Heser Notice
Heser (Brzezinski), Carol L. (Nee Leski) Born to Eternal Life on August 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Frederic. Loving mom of Joseph Brzezinski, Barbara (Mike) Stranak and Gary (Loni) Brzezinski. Dear stepmother of Marc (Linda) Heser, Craig (Kim) Heser, Sheri (Tom) Dodge and Sandra (Jeff) Breitzman. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 11 am until 1 pm with a funeral service at 1 pm at the Max ASass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Carol sold appliances at Sears at Southridge for many years and had a wonderful retirement traveling with her husband Fred in their motorhome to all 50 states.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
