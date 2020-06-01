Carol L. HilgendorfMenomonee Falls - (nee Nagel) Of Menomonee Falls, May 29,2020, Age 77 years. Beloved husband of Edward for 57 years. Loving mother of Christy Hilgendorf and Jon (Whitney) Hilgendorf. Proud grandma of Allie and Matthew Tietz and Annaliese, Nathaniel, Jacob, Izzy and Hailey Hilgendorf. Dear mother-in-law of Jason Tietz. Dear sister-in-law of Mae Brielmaier. Further survived by other relatives and friends.A Memorial Service will be held Friday June 5 at 6PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends Friday 4PM until time of the Service. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Menomonee Falls, appreciated.