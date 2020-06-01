Carol L. Hilgendorf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. Hilgendorf

Menomonee Falls - (nee Nagel) Of Menomonee Falls, May 29,2020, Age 77 years. Beloved husband of Edward for 57 years. Loving mother of Christy Hilgendorf and Jon (Whitney) Hilgendorf. Proud grandma of Allie and Matthew Tietz and Annaliese, Nathaniel, Jacob, Izzy and Hailey Hilgendorf. Dear mother-in-law of Jason Tietz. Dear sister-in-law of Mae Brielmaier. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday June 5 at 6PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends Friday 4PM until time of the Service. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Menomonee Falls, appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Memorial service
06:00 PM
THE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved