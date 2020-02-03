Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Schultz Notice
Carol L. Schultz

Wauwatosa -

(nee Lowry)

February 2, 2020 age 83. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl.

Loving mother of Leah (Bruce) Fugate, Christopher (Maria) Schultz and Gary Schultz. Proud grandma of Melissa, Corbin, Kayla, Robert and Trevor. Great grandma of Marshall.

Remembered by other family and friends.

Visitation Fri. Feb 7 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-FAMILY CENTER CHAPEL, 12875 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 11am-1pm. Funeral 1pm. Burial will follow.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline