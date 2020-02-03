|
|
Carol L. Schultz
Wauwatosa -
(nee Lowry)
February 2, 2020 age 83. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl.
Loving mother of Leah (Bruce) Fugate, Christopher (Maria) Schultz and Gary Schultz. Proud grandma of Melissa, Corbin, Kayla, Robert and Trevor. Great grandma of Marshall.
Remembered by other family and friends.
Visitation Fri. Feb 7 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-FAMILY CENTER CHAPEL, 12875 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 11am-1pm. Funeral 1pm. Burial will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020