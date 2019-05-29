|
Stachowicz, Carol L. (Nee Lloyd) Joined her parents, Robert and Myrtle (nee Ruedinger) Lloyd on May 24, 2019 at age 72. Loving mother of Steven Stachowicz and Karen (Mark) Myers. Proud grandma of Makenzie. Dear sister of Joyce (the late Ron) Hembrook. She is further survived by her nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Carol was a member since 1967 of the American Legion Auxiliary Flanagan-Dorn Post #294. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, from 5-7PM. Funeral Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 541 WI-59, Waukesha, WI, on Tuesday, June 4 at 9am. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI at 2:30pm, meet at chapel.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019