Carol-Lee Pietraszewski
Amberg - (nee Kazinski) Born to Eternal Life April 4, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Dennis (Patricia), Leslie Ann (Steve) Lesak and Michael (Melissa). Dear grandmother of Zachary, Isabella, Emily and Ellenore. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Due to the current circumstances a Private family funeral will be held and burial at Amberg Cemetery, Amberg, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 5, 2020