Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol-Lee Pietraszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol-Lee Pietraszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol-Lee Pietraszewski Notice
Carol-Lee Pietraszewski

Amberg - (nee Kazinski) Born to Eternal Life April 4, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Dennis (Patricia), Leslie Ann (Steve) Lesak and Michael (Melissa). Dear grandmother of Zachary, Isabella, Emily and Ellenore. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a Private family funeral will be held and burial at Amberg Cemetery, Amberg, WI.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol-Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline