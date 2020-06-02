Carol Loraine Bohlman
Carol Loraine Bohlman

Franklin - (Nee McCormick) Age 91. Passed away peacefully with family at her side on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Armin and son, Richard Bohlman. Loving mother of Christine (Glenn) Putnam, Edward (Diane) Bohlman, Patricia (Dennis) Libecki, and Lynette Stambaugh. Proud grandma of Lisa (Corey), Jessica, Matthew (Kelly), Melissa, Justin, and Joshua (Alex). Great-grandma of Breonna, Gabby, D'Angelo, Elijah, Harper, and Favion. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private burial: Wood National Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
