Carol Loraine Bohlman
Franklin - (Nee McCormick) Age 91. Passed away peacefully with family at her side on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Armin and son, Richard Bohlman. Loving mother of Christine (Glenn) Putnam, Edward (Diane) Bohlman, Patricia (Dennis) Libecki, and Lynette Stambaugh. Proud grandma of Lisa (Corey), Jessica, Matthew (Kelly), Melissa, Justin, and Joshua (Alex). Great-grandma of Breonna, Gabby, D'Angelo, Elijah, Harper, and Favion. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private burial: Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.