Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
ST STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH
6101 S. 51st ST
Greendale, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
ST STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH
6101 S. 51st ST
Greendale, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Drover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Louise Drover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Louise Drover Notice
Carol Louise Drover

(nee Signer) Called home to the Lord on Monday March 2nd, 2020. Age 70. Loving wife of John. Loving mother of Tim (Jackie) and Mike (Cheryl). Grandmother of Dylan, Taylor, Mitchell, Ethan and Madeline. Sister of Barbara Wisler, Jill (David) Simanek and Kate (Dan) Wilson. She will be missed by her dear dog Winnie, other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering at ST STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6101 S. 51st ST, Greendale, on Sunday March 8th, 1:00 - 2:00PM. Funeral Service 2:00PM.

Carol's passions included grandchildren, gardening, crafting, bird watching and camping.

A special thank you to Dr. Sanchez and Cindy and the other nurses from Aurora Home Hospice for their kindness and special care for Carol.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Association or St. Stephen the Martyr would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline