Carol Louise Drover
(nee Signer) Called home to the Lord on Monday March 2nd, 2020. Age 70. Loving wife of John. Loving mother of Tim (Jackie) and Mike (Cheryl). Grandmother of Dylan, Taylor, Mitchell, Ethan and Madeline. Sister of Barbara Wisler, Jill (David) Simanek and Kate (Dan) Wilson. She will be missed by her dear dog Winnie, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering at ST STEPHEN THE MARTYR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6101 S. 51st ST, Greendale, on Sunday March 8th, 1:00 - 2:00PM. Funeral Service 2:00PM.
Carol's passions included grandchildren, gardening, crafting, bird watching and camping.
A special thank you to Dr. Sanchez and Cindy and the other nurses from Aurora Home Hospice for their kindness and special care for Carol.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Association or St. Stephen the Martyr would be appreciated.
