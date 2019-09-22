|
|
Carol Louise Duncan
Carol Louise Duncan (nee Gorsche) 81 years old, Mukwonago, WI (20 year resident of Florida) passed away peacefully, September 12, 2019 surrounded by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and one of her sisters.
She is survived by her 8 children. Jeff Duncan (Carol; FL), Patty Olson (Glenn; FL) Kathy Jendrzjek (PJ;WI), Jackie Duncan (WI) Todd Duncan (FL), Mary Blessing (Jim; WI) Scott Duncan (Dawn; FL) Dennis Duncan (Jeannie, TX) 18 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death (September 4, 2019) by her former husband, Maldon F. Duncan Jr. 85 years old.
Catholic Services will be held in the summer of 2020 when all of her children can travel to WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019