Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
495 St. Augustine Rd
Colgate, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
495 St. Augustine Rd
Colgate, WI
Carol Louise Nee Leonard Miller


1938 - 2019
Carol Louise Nee Leonard Miller
Carol Louise Nee Leonard Miller

passed from mortal existence into the loving hands of God on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Carol was born in DuPage County Illinois on December 3rd, 1938, and at the time of passing she was a resident of Watertown Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Emerson Miller in 2009 and Son in law Tom Pokrzywinski in 1995. She leaves behind her brother, David Leonard, and her children, David (Stacey) Miller and Annette (Greg) Krznarich. She also leaves 7 grandchildren: Daniel Miller (Lauren), Erin Nishimura (Kurtis), Benjamin and Jonathan Miller, and Kimberly Schmoldt (Kevin), Kaytee Boyd (Brandon), and Stephen Pokrzywinski. She also leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, Emmy and Max Nishimura and Grant Schmoldt.

A memorial service will held be on Saturday October 12th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ 495 St. Augustine Rd Colgate Wisconsin 53017. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30, followed by a service from 11:30 to 12:30. A reception will follow at Flynn's Bar, 640 Plat Rd, Colgate, WI 53017.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
