Carol Lynn Kwiatkowski
Eagle - Carol Lynn Kwiatkowski, 77, of Eagle, WI passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Carol is survived by: her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Kwiatkowski of Eagle; her two sons, Dr. Kurt (Laura) Kwiatkowski of Cedarburg, and Kevin (Marta) Kwiatkowski of Mequon; her 5 grandchildren, Christian, Madison, Camryn, Connor, and Emily Kwiatkowski; 3 siblings, Michael (Renee) Heinrich, Sharon (John) Croft, and Steve (Renee) Heinrich. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle, WI. Fr. Dennis Ackeret will officiate the mass. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of mass at the church. Carol will be laid to rest in St. Adelbert's Catholic Cemetery during a private family service at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence or to read the full obituary details please visit gibsonfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's honor may be made to the , or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019