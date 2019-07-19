Resources
Devroy, Carol M. (Nee Stanford) Called home to the Lord on Monday, July 15th 2019, at the age of 82. Loving mother of Dawn (Brad) Cain, Chari Salamone, Craig (Ellen) Devroy and Tracy (Don) Schlaikowski. Dear grandmother of Ryan (Jessica), Michael, Bradley and Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Connor and Evelyn. Sister of Dennis (Dorothy) Stanford and Jane Holm. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Sunday, July 21st, at Hales Corners Lutheran Church (12300 W. Janesville Rd.) from 6pm until time of service at 7pm. Burial to take place at Bates Township Cemetery in Iron County, MI on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019
