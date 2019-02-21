|
Ehrenstrom, Carol M. (Nee Millette) Age 82, of Mequon passed away peacefully February 17th, 2019 after a brief illness. Survived by her husband James, and daughter Barbara (David) Matasek of Mequon, WI. Loving grandmother of Andrew (Kathryn Riche) Matasek of Kansas City, MO. Remembered and loved by both relatives and friends. Carol was a gifted homemaker. In her earlier years she enjoyed singing in both church and community choirs and volunteered her time at local hospitals. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25th, 11:00AM at the North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI. Reception immediately following at the church. Private family interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to North Shore Congregational Church or Lawlis Family Hospice are much appreciated. The family extends our deepest appreciation to the dedicated NewCastle first responders, ICU/AAU staff at Columbia-St.Mary's and the Lawlis Family Hospice staff and volunteers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019