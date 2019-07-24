|
Garrison, Carol M. (Nee Schaefer) Found her peace on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Age 89. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Garrison. Loving mother of Roberta Strazishar, Thomas Garrison, Diane (Dennis Froh) Garrison and Lynn (Joseph) Crapitto. Proud grandma of Michael, Jennifer, Samantha, Victoria, Peter, Gabrielle, Andrew and Samuel. Dear sister of the late John Schaefer, Mary Urlakis, Robert Schaefer, Maria Stoiber and Gregory Schaefer. Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI on Friday, July 26 from 4 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery 7301 W. Nash St Milwaukee on Saturday, July 27 at 11 AM. Please meet at the cemetery office. Carol served many years on the West Allis West Milwaukee School Board, in the West Allis Charities and the League of Women Voters. She was very active in the West Allis community.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019