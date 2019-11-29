|
|
Carol M. Libecki (Schatz)
Carol M. Libecki (Schatz) Joined Ronald, her beloved husband of 57 years, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Proud mother of Lynn (Raymond) Kincaid, and Paul (Patty). Loving grandmother of April (Guillermo) Fuentes, Liz (Larry) Maya, Greg and Megan. Doting "GG" to Hanna, Haylee, Sofia, and Amelia. Further survived by the extended Libecki family and numerous friends. Special thanks to the compassionate staff and volunteers at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
A Memorial Celebration of Carol's life will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019. The family will greet relatives and friends from 3PM until the time of services at 4PM at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church 12012 W. North Ave. (Wauwatosa). In lieu of flowers, memorials to ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019