Carol M. Marsch

Muskego - passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Carol is survived by her children Sharon (the late Scott) Karas and Chuck (JoAnn) Marsch; her grandchildren Dan (Jennifer) Karas, Brian Karas, Eric Marsch and Heather (Ray Burg) Marsch; her great grandson Aidan Karas; her siblings Harold (the late Pat), Mary Jane and Jim (the late Liz) along with nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband Gilbert of 63 years and her brother John.

Private family services will be held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin of Tours.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and community at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community for the loving care, friendship and support shown to Carol and her family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
St. Martin of Tours
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
