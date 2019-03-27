|
|
Marschke, Carol M. (Nee Kroll) Passed away peacefully on Fri., March 22, 2019, at the age of 77 years. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Stanley and Sophie; husband, Frederick and brother, Stanley Jr. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her children, Steven (Nawarut) Marschke, Jan (Jim) Ulrich, Dan (Sheila) Marschke, Jill (Dan Henkel) Tucker and Lisa (Craig) Wood; grandchildren, Jimmy Ulrich, Dustin (Crystal) McMahon, Misty Loew, Angela and Amber Tucker, Nathan and Nicki Wood and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings, Kathy (Darrell) Bohm, Nancy Kroll and Debbie (Dennis) Komarek. Carol was an avid sewer, crafter and enjoyed being outside tending to her flower garden; most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Fri., March, 29th from 10:00 AM until the time of the 11:30 AM Funeral Service at Still Waters Church, 3617 Scenic Rd., Jackson, WI 53037.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019