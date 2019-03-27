Services
Marschke, Carol M. (Nee Kroll) Passed away peacefully on Fri., March 22, 2019, at the age of 77 years. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Stanley and Sophie; husband, Frederick and brother, Stanley Jr. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her children, Steven (Nawarut) Marschke, Jan (Jim) Ulrich, Dan (Sheila) Marschke, Jill (Dan Henkel) Tucker and Lisa (Craig) Wood; grandchildren, Jimmy Ulrich, Dustin (Crystal) McMahon, Misty Loew, Angela and Amber Tucker, Nathan and Nicki Wood and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings, Kathy (Darrell) Bohm, Nancy Kroll and Debbie (Dennis) Komarek. Carol was an avid sewer, crafter and enjoyed being outside tending to her flower garden; most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Fri., March, 29th from 10:00 AM until the time of the 11:30 AM Funeral Service at Still Waters Church, 3617 Scenic Rd., Jackson, WI 53037.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
