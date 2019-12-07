|
|
Carol M. Orlandi
(Nee Turner) Of Menomonee Falls, passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband, Victor Orlandi, her sister, Kathy Perry, as well as two children and three grandchildren. She retired from teaching at Vincent High School in 2001 after serving in Milwaukee Public Schools for 34 years. The memorial gathering will be held at Schramka Funeral Home in Brookfield on Friday, December 13 from 5PM until time of Service at 7PM . Please see www.schramkafuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019