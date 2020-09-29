Carol Marie Gallett (nee Gabert)
Slinger - 71, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 23, 1949 at St. Anthony Hospital in Milwaukee to Milton and Loraine (nee Potts) Gabert. She was raised in Gilman, WI and married Larry Gallett on August 23, 1969 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. .
She is survived by her loving husband Larry of Slinger; daughter, Melissa (Chris) Fontaine of Oshkosh; son, Brian (Kris) Gallett of Oak Creek; seven grandchildren, Steven, Serena, Trent, Ashley, Lucas, Brenna and Parker; one great-granddaughter, Lyla; siblings, Kathy (Jim) Rusk of West Bend, Curt (Vicky) Gabert of Gilman, Monica (Keith) Timm of Grafton; and brother-in-law, John Komanec of Gilman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Carol is preceded in death by parents; sister, Donna Komanec; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Rose Gallett.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St, Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. The Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Interment will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
(PO Box 902, Pewaukee, WI 53072).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com