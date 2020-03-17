Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Carol Marie (Kalcich) Guendert Notice
Carol Marie Guendert (Nee Kalcich)

Franklin - Age 73, Born to Eternal Life on March 14, 2020. Loving mother to Stephen (Melinda) Guendert and Lisa (Eugene) Goertz. Caring grandmother of Stephen Jr., Sarah, Zach, and Abby. Further survived by siblings Patrick (Cheri) Kalcich and Mary (Jim) Ballantine, as well as other relatives and friends. Carol was a lifelong dog lover.

Carol was a 1966 graduate of Milwaukee County Hospital Nursing Program. She proudly served as a Registered Nurse at West Allis Memorial Hospital for most of her career.

Special thanks to Seasons Hospice for the compassionate care given to Carol.

Visitation will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS WESTWOOD CHAPEL, W173 S7629 Westwood Drive, Muskego. Memorial prayer service to follow at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Wisconsin Humane Society or a Pet Rescue of your choice in her name.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
