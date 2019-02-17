Services
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
1315 W. Washington St.
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2776
Carol Mary Tank

Tank, Carol Mary (Nee Kupsh) 'da Ma', age 93 years, of West Bend was called home to be with her Lord on February 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on December 17, 1925, in West Bend to William & Clara Kupsh (Nee Michels). Carol is survived by her 4 children, Maria (Richard) Sandford, Michael Tank, Marsha (Mark) Shuda, Tara (Sydney Hodges) Tank; sister, Pat Cammarata; sister-in-law, Gladys Ainsworth; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 10 AM - 12 Noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th St - West Bend). Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. Inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Sunday, February 24 at 11 AM. See notice & guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
