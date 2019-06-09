|
Waring, Carol Mignon Carol Mignon Waring, age 82, passed away February 18, 2019. She lived a vigorous life of laughter and love, right up to her last 36 hours when she was tragically toppled by an acute medical crisis. Carol was born in Chicago's Cook County Hospital on July 15, 1936 to Mignon and Harvey Waring and joined her twin brothers Richard (Dick) and Robert (Bob) at their home in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Early life, including a short family relocation to Augusta Georgia, helped to shape her love of art and music and an appreciation for people from all cultures. Her independent spirit was nurtured by living in a crowded house with grandparents and her rambunctious older brothers, and the hardships of family struggles during the great depression and war developed her sense of duty and volunteerism. Life-long learning and education were important family virtues and Carol obtained a bachelor's degree from Iowa State, a Master of Educational Psychology from UW-Milwaukee and many post-graduate credits. This led her to a rewarding career as a school psychologist serving the students of the West Milwaukee-West Allis School System. She further spread her wisdom by providing summer-time services to other local school systems, lecturing at several local colleges, and for a time maintained a private practice. She loved helping people and contributing to team work on complicated social-welfare issues. Her critical thinking and engaging personality brought her early acclaim and she was featured for her civic contributions in the 1971 issue of Outstanding Young Women of America. Her combination of specialized knowledge later placed her into leadership positions on a variety of community, state, and national organizations including time spent on a Wisconsin Governor's Commissions on Children and Youth, the West Suburban Human Relations Council, the Wisconsin Association for Parents of Hyperactive children, and the National Art therapy Credentials Board, to name just a few. Carol also spent more than a decade following in her mother's footsteps of providing services to people in need through the American Red Cross. She began providing volunteer services to the Milwaukee office and grew to take on a national role as a Mental Health Reserves Officer. She coordinated training for an international disaster response team in El Salvador, was the Disaster Chair for the State of Wisconsin, and provided leadership and delivery of mental health services at the locations of many national disasters including the tragedies of Hurricane Katrina and at "Ground Zero" following 9/11. Regardless of the scale of each event, Carol distinguished herself with common-sense problem solving, empathy for victims in crisis, and trust in the innate goodness of people. Despite her impressive contributions, Carol frequently stated that her most significant accomplishment was to raise her children. Ironically, when asked during a radio interview how she developed her skills for disaster relief, she replied "I raised four children!" Carol believed strongly in the importance of personal character and her empathy and responsibility to others is legendary. New acquaintances were quickly affected by her authentic interest in their viewpoint and her earnest desire to help make change. A note she left within her estate documents illustrates her character: "My memory will be honored by efforts to live with integrity and tolerance and to improve conditions for others." Carol is survived by her brothers Richard and Robert Waring and their families, her children David Bahr, Cynthia Bahr Totty Hefley, Michael Bahr, and Rebecca Bahr and their families, and many, many friends and admirers. Each of whom she acknowledged brought joy and meaning to her life. We will celebrate the life of Carol Mignon Waring, 10:00am July 2nd, at the Lake Park Bistro 3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, followed by a reception and light lunch. Please write [email protected] to let us know if you may attend, and include your name(s). Donations in Carol's name may be sent to American Red Cross - Wisconsin Region at 2600 W Wisconsin Avenue, in lieu of flowers In Carol's final letter to her family and friends, she bid her goodbye to everyone who shared in her life: "With everlasting love and gratitude and a belief in the goodness in each of you - Carol Waring."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019