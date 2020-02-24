|
Carol Miller
(nee Suelflohn, Caroline) age 86. On Saturday, February 22, 2020 joined her husband, Frank of 60 plus years. Loving mother of Karen, Kurt (Pam), Karl and Kris (Joyce) Miller. Proud grandmother of Joshua, Lauren and Brooke Miller. Survived by her sister-in-law Mae (John) Rigsby of Tallequah, OK. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Carol was a graduate of Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing. Carol worked for 58 years in the primary care medical field in South Milwaukee, she started her career with Dr. Harold Oberfeld and retired under the supervision of Dr. Brad Fedderely.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 27 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee) at 10:30am. Memorial gathering from 9:30 to 10:30am at the time of Mass. Interment private. If desired, donations in Carol's name to :
Divine Mercy Parish
695 College Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020