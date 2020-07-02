Carol MitchellWaukesha - Carol J. Mitchell, resident of Waukesha and Sanibel Island, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born of November 11, 1937, the daughter of William and Leone Ross.She was married to the love of her life, John Mitchell, for 63 years. Together they explored all corners of the world from memorable road trips out West to exotic adventures in seldom visited countries.Carol had an abundant and contagious laugh that will fill everyone's memories of her.The light of her life was her six granddaughters; all will carry on her love of shoes and each will continue to insist they were her favorite.Carol is survived by many family and friends. She will be profoundly missed by her husband John; children Ken (Brenda) Mitchell and Mary Mitchell; grandchildren Amanda (Jason) Anderson, Megan (Christian) Uribe, Ashley Mitchell, Katie (Luke Ball) Kohls, Hayley Kohls, and Madeline Kohls; and great-grandchildren Sophia Uribe, Leo Uribe, and Evelynn Anderson.Carol is preceded in death by her son Dennis and son-in-law Mitchell Kohls.Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, The John and Carol Mitchell Scholarship has been established at Brookfield Academy, where they proudly sat front row at the annual holiday program and hundreds of sporting, art, and scholar events.A heartfelt thank you to the staff and caretakers at Linden Grove, The Lodges for being a caring and supportive team for Carol over the past two years.