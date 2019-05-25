|
|
Mott, Dr. Carol Carol Mott of Milwaukee passed away peacefully from cancer on May 23, 2019. She is survived by spouse Tom, sister Sonia (Clyde) Baeten, children Sonia (Ken Pooch) Mott, Steve (Patti) Mott, and Wesley (fiance Bernice Santiago) Mott; grandchildren Andrew Mott, Emily (Jenny) Gruener, and Adam (Heidi) Mott; and great-grandson Christopher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth Sorenson. Carol was born on October 30, 1939, in Sturgeon Bay, WI and spent her youth in Green Bay and DePere. After attending UW-Green Bay for two years, she graduated from St. Norbert College in DePere, majoring in Sociology prior to employment in Brown County as a child welfare social worker until her marriage to Tom. She moved to Milwaukee to raise her family there, except for two years in Memphis, TN. Tom, Carol, and their youngest son Wes relocated to the Chicago area and lived there until they both retired and returned to Wisconsin. Dr. Mott graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987 with her PhD in Physical Anthropology. She taught anthropology at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Madison, Northwestern University, and Joliet Junior College, and she supervised the molecular genetics research laboratory at the University of Chicago. Prior to that she worked as a genetic counselor in a Chicago area hospital. The family asks that in lieu of flowers any donations be sent in Carol's memory to Pug Hugs Inc (www.pughugs.org) Pug Rescue Organization. Her pug dog companions Herschel, Mini-Me, Uno, Riley and Lilly were a big part of Carol's life over the years as Carol and Tom's children reached adulthood. A celebration of Carol's life will be held Sunday, May 26 from 5pm to 9pm, with family commentaries beginning around 6, at Hotel Metro in Downtown Milwaukee. 411 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Interment on Tuesday the 28th will be at Little Sister Cemetery, Sister Bay, WI in Door County, one of her favorite places, where grandparents Joseph and Cecilia Sorenson are buried.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2019