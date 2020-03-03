|
|
Carol Murdoch
(nee Delaney) passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Jon, Jim (Judy), Dianne (Lee) Beeman, and Tom (Lauri). Grandmother of Julie (Jim), Jenny (Dan), LeAnne (John), Renee (Derek), Drew and Connor (Ashley). Great Grandmother of 9. Further survived by siblings Pat Benish and William Delaney, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home, Sunday, March 8, from 2:00 to 4:00. Celebration of life and luncheon to follow. We would like to give a special thanks to all staff at Vitas Hopice for the excellent care received.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020