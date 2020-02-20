Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Seman Chapel
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
Carol Myra Vesely, of Shoreview formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward Vesely. Carol will be deeply missed by her children, Cheryl (Scott) Gale, Laurie (Jeffrey) Noren, Pamela (Steven) Gotz, Ric (Ruby) Vesely; grandkids, David, Arick, Ben, Jonathan (Christine), Jessica, Amanda, and Matthew; siblings, Joan (Larry) Westenberg, Joyce (Pete) Ernster, Ruth (Tom) Smrz, Gene (Dianne) Loewecke, Judy Witon, and Marcia (Tim) Duquaine; and many other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday February 24, 10:30 AM with visitation starting at 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
