|
|
Carol N. Timme
(Nee Kausch) Born to Eternal Life April 15, 2020, age 87 years. Beloved sister of Ronald (Mary) Kausch. Aunt of Sharon (Tom) Klenner and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry and son Robert.
Carol earned a degree in elementary education at Milwaukee Teachers College and taught kindergarten and first grade for 32 years at Parkview Elementary School. She also attended the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, learning to play piano and organ, using these talents to teach and serve as organist at Berea Lutheran Church. Her love of music lead her to sing as a member of the Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee and to support the music programs of Concordia University. She enjoyed doing needlework: crocheting, knitting, cross-stitch and beadwork until failing eyesight made these activities impossible.
The final weeks of her life were made comfortable by the staff of Kathy Hospice at West Bend and her niece Sharon.
Because of the current limits on assemblies, a private service for immediate family is planned. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Berea Lutheran Church, Milwaukee or Kathy Hospice, West Bend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020