Carol Nelson TrautnerLake Keesus and Panama City - (Tobin, McFarlin, Kimmel)Born into Eternal Life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at age 88. She is survived by two children, Brian N. (Diane) McFarland and Jennifer J.G. Tobin. One grandchild, Theresa (Justin) Stiper and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Rhiannon Stiper. Sisters, Norma (David) Scolatti, Patricia (Dein) Nolf; brother Honorable Allen J. (Mary) Nelson, and son-in-law Stephen Miyagawa. Preceded in death by her son Roland Kimmel Jr., daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Miyagawa and husbands, Leo Trautner, Harold Tobin and Donald McFarlin. She was a long time printer at the Milwaukee Journal Company. She spent her life devoted to her family and was an advocate and support for others.Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. Sunday, October 25 from 4 to 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 26 at 11 AM at BASILICA OF HOLY HILL, ST THERESE CHAPEL LEVEL 2. Interment Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery. Memorials in Carol's name to Phantom Lake YMCA Campership Fund, Donald and Margaret Nelson Scholarship Fund or Save Them All (Animal Rescue) is greatly appreciated.