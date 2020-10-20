Carol Nelson Trautner(Tobin, McFarlin, Kimmel)Lake Keesus, Town of Merton; born Kingsford, MichiganBorn into Eternal Life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at age 88. She is survived by two children, Brian N. (Diane) McFarland and Jennifer J.G. Tobin. One grandchild, Theresa (Justin) Stiper and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Rhiannon Stiper. Sisters, Norma (David) Scolatti, Patricia (Dein) Nolf; brother Honorable Allen J. (Mary) Nelson, and son-in-law Stephen Miyagawa. Preceded in death by her son, Roland Kimmel Jr., daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Miyagawa and husbands, Leo Trautner, Harold Tobin and Donald McFarlin; siblings, Katherine (George) Gulash, Alice (Willard) Brown, Donald (Donna) Nelson, Merlin Nelson, Irving (Jane) Nelson, Mavis (David) Powell. Best friend, Helen (Lawrence) Timm Carol was number 6 out of 10 children. As a mother, wife, and grandmother she dedicated her life to caring for her family. She worked hard throughout her life to give them the best. She was a tireless advocate for those who needed it the most. She was a true patriot believing in equality for all. In her later years, her love of animals, particularly dogs, developed into charitable giving. She wanted to Save Them All.She worked for the Milwaukee Journal Company as a type setter. Being a pioneer for women in the field. She was a long time "winter bird" in Panama City, FL and enjoyed her time with friends in the sun. She also enjoyed antiquing and collecting banks.Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. Sunday, October 25 from 4 to 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 26 at 3 PM at BASILICA OF HOLY HILL, ST THERESE CHAPEL LEVEL 2. Interment Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery. Memorials in Carol's name to Phantom Lake YMCA Campership Fund, Donald and Margaret Nelson Scholarship Fund or Save Them All (Animal Rescue) is greatly appreciated.