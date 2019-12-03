Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Orran for 57+ years. Loving mom of Debbie (Jay) Safford, Kim Olsen (Rob), Jill Wahl (Paul), Vern (Bobbie) Olsen and the late Kurt Olsen. Cherished and loving grandma to Nicholas, Tyler, Jessica, Jinnine, Andrew, Vicci, Jordan and Zachary. Great grandma to Ava and Kylie. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Carol cherished her time at her family Packers parties and other family gatherings. She also enjoyed her time with the Milwaukee Sports Rider Motorcycle Club.

Memorial Visitation WEDNESDAY, December 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
