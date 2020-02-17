|
|
Carol Ortman
(nee Teuscher) Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Age 66. Cherished wife of Thomas Ortman for 46 years. Beloved mother of Jennifer (David Wichser) Ortman, Thomas Jr. (Heidi) Ortman, Phillip (Kristin) Ortman. Loving and caring nana of her grandchildren. Dear sister of Sally (the late David) Boster, Robert (Leslie) Teuscher, Brenda (Brad) Rude. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara and her sister Gail.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 10AM-12:45PM. Funeral Service at 1PM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS Waukesha.
You will always be loved, remembered and missed by everyone.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020