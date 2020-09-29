1/1
Carol R. Steinacker
Carol R. Steinacker

Entered Heaven and joined her husband Clary on Monday, September 28, 2020 at age 81. Caring mother of Marie (Gary) Messinger, James Steinacker, Edwin (Fely) Steinacker, Teresa (Dan) Presser, Catherine (Luke) Hesprich and Julie (Josh) Enslin. Proud grandma of Jesse (Lauren), William, David (Niki), Audrey, Sophie, Sam, Vincent, Henry, Charlie and George. Dear sister of Ellen (Ron) Klamerus, Ginny (Joe) Lagerman, Chris (the late John) Will, Pete (Vicki) Landkowski. Cherished sister-in-law of Bernice (Dean) Shumway. Also loved by many relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents Sophie and Edwin Landkowski, Frieda Landkowski, husband Clarence Steinacker and two newborn sons.

Carol was a retired secretary of Milwaukee Building Inspection and dedicated her life to her family. She was also a Girl Scout leader, a member of Home Makers, MGC and a volunteer in church and community. Carol enjoyed ushering for musical performances, hiking with Wisconsin Go! hiking club and vacationing Up North.

Memorial Gathering at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL PARISH, 6924 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 1-2PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 2PM. Please be mindful of social distancing and the wearing of masks when attending services in order to protect Carol's friends and family.

A special thank you to Dr. William Matthaeus and his care team at Aurora Cancer Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Vincent De Paul Southside Meal Program.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL PARISH
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL PARISH
