Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
Carol Runningen

Carol Runningen Notice
Carol Runningen

Glendale - (nee Wanner) Born to eternal life December 26, 2019 at the age of 86 years. She was the beloved wife of Charles for 63 years. Dear mother of Patricia (Craig) Wendt, James (Margaret), Julie (Gary) Heun, and Bill (Phyllis) Runningen. Proud grandmother of Katie Sampson, Megan Hover, Jenny Radoy; the late Daniel, Dr. Robert and Caleb Wendt; Adam, Andrew, and Brittany Heun; Kelly and Shawn Runningen. She was "great grandma Carol" to Ember, Siri, Lucas, Isaac, Elora, Lucia, and Silas. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Carol was a retired teacher of 3rd grade classes in private schools, most notably twenty years at St. Nicholas Catholic School in northeast Milwaukee.

She had been active in her church parishes being chairman of several committees wherever she belonged. After retiring, Carol was a dedicated member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and served as conference Spiritual Advisor for several years.

Her greatest love was her family. Interests included boating and fishing, card playing, cooking, gardening, and music.

Visitation Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Blessed Savior Catholic Church, 8545 W. Villard Ave. Milwaukee from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon.

A special thank you to the visiting nurses and other staff from Aurora at Home Hospice for their very special care and their great empathy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the preferred.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
