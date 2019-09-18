|
Carol S. Narva
Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, in Barrington, Illinois. Carol was born in Milwaukee, WI, and grew up in the city of Cudahy. She is survived by her brother, Allan (Nancy) Cody, nephews Christopher (Leslie) Cody, and Michael (Gingy) Cody, and great niece, Catherine (Cate) Cody. She is predeceased by her husband, Dick Narva, and her parents, Mary and Frank Cody. Carol was a registered nurse at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Illinois, before retiring. She and her husband made their home in Cary, Illinois. Carol will be remembered for her devotion to animals and her many pets throughout the years. No services are planned; the family suggests memorials to a local animal shelter.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019