Carol Gottfried SakovitzSeptember 19, 1929 - October 16, 2020Carol Gottfried Sakovitz passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 91. She joins her parents, Michael and Albina Gottfried, her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Adeline and Harold Van Vlaenderen, and many friends and family in eternal peace.A private service to celebrate Aunt Carol's life will be held for immediate family. Please see the funeral home website for full details.