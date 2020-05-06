Carol Staskiewicz



(nee Musial) Passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Kathleen (James) McClure, Christopher (Laurel), Nicholas (Lynn) and Eileen (Tracy) Hoffman. Special grandma of 9 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Donald Musial and Patricia Klinter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol was a devoted wife, selfless mother and lifelong knitter for her grandkids and numerous charities.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or St. Roman Church would be appreciated.



Private services will be held. There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life at a later date. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.













