Carol Staskiewicz
Carol Staskiewicz

(nee Musial) Passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Kathleen (James) McClure, Christopher (Laurel), Nicholas (Lynn) and Eileen (Tracy) Hoffman. Special grandma of 9 grandchildren. Cherished sister of Donald Musial and Patricia Klinter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carol was a devoted wife, selfless mother and lifelong knitter for her grandkids and numerous charities.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or St. Roman Church would be appreciated.

Private services will be held. There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life at a later date. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 3, 2020.
May 4, 2020
Carol, as you all know was a wonderful fun loving women and a great Mom! The letters in her name and the meaning of them is what i remember of Carol. C-caring A-angel R-respectful O-outstanding L-Loving!!! To my dear friend Eileen and family Love and prayers are with you!!!! God bless you all! Mary Lauer
Mary Lauer
Friend
May 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
