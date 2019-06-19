|
Busch, Carol T. (Nee Zaharias) Passed away June 9, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving wife of the late Raymond, sharing 50 years together. Loving mother of Margaret Karpen, Kathryn (Joseph) Lenarchich and Raymond (Erica) Busch. Proud grandmother of Erika (Jordan) Waech and Lynette Karpen; Kristine and David Lenarchich and Lila, Addilyn and Everly Busch. Also remembered by her sister, Rita (the late Hank) Tomkiewicz-Ryan; sisters-in-law, Lorraine (the late Joseph) Zaharias and LuAnn (the late Richard) Ruka and special nephew, Thomas (Berna) Bartnicki. Further remembered by nieces, nephews and many friends. Carol loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, sewing and hosting elaborate holiday dinners. A coin in the machines at the casino would get her eyes twinkling too! Carol and Ray lovingly instilled in their children and grandchildren the meaning of family and cherishing its moments and memories. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, from 3-4:15 PM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www. pancan.org, would be appreciated. Please visit the funeral home website for the complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019