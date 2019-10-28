Resources
Carol W. Vermillion

Carol W. Vermillion Notice
Oconomowoc - (nee Weingarten) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 80 years old. She is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Colette of Waukesha, her son Neal (Kerrie Shannon), and her granddaughter Claire of Germany.

Visitation will be held from 3 PM until 6 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Catholic Church, W358N8512 Brown St, Oconomowoc, WI. A second visitation will be held from 9 until 9:45 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Memorials listed on funeral home website.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
