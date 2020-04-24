Services
Carol Winneferd Debbink Wehrley


1922 - 2020
Carol Winneferd Debbink Wehrley

Wauwatosa - Carol Winneferd Debbink Wehrley, age 97, passed away of natural causes at Harwood Place on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Carol was born on December 12, 1922 to Henry and Winneferd Debbink. She attended Wauwatosa High School, graduated as January 1941 Valedictorian, earned a B.S. in Secondary Education at Milwaukee State Teachers College (now UWM) and graduated with honors. She was the first female president of the MSTC Student Commonwealth.

Carol worked as a science teacher, bookkeeper, administrative assistant, and editor.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Doren F. Wehrley DDS (73), daughters Jean Louise (21 months), Miko Clitherow (43), sister Mary Janice Younger (79), brothers David (57) and John (95). She is survived by sister Martha Beld, sisters-in-law Nancy Debbink and Rita Sorenson, son Steven, (Pat), daughter Carol Ann (Jim) Meverden, 6 grandchildren,7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family thanks the caregivers at Harwood Place for their dedication. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Zeidler Center or a tree planted in Carol's memory.

Online condolences may be made to Brett Funeral Home.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to May 6, 2020
