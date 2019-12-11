Services
New Berlin - (nee Michels) passed away December 10, 2019, at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, J. Conlon Hecht. Cherished mother of Patricia (James) Alario, Gary (Carolyn) Hecht, Suzanne (Kenneth) Klein, Daniel (Mary Beth) Hecht, Richard (Heidi) Hecht, Robert Hecht, James (Dawn) Hecht and Mary Lynn (Thomas) Bachman. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Carola was preceded in death by five sisters: Evelyn (Perce)Knudsen, Ruth (Robert) Foran, Loraine (Nute) McCaffery, Audrey (Jack) Hanley, and Lois (Earl) Collins; her daughter-in-law, Karen Hecht, her son-in-law and granddaughter, Ray and Eileen Dlobik, and by her grandson, Steven Hecht.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4 PM until 5:45 PM at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 6 PM. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Holy Apostles Parish.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
