Merath, Carole A. (Nee Sutter) March 14th 2019 at age 76.Beloved wife of 58 years to Roy Sr. Loving mother of Roy Jr. Dear friend to Donna Rooney. She will be missed by many good friends including those from Merton School. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st at the Funeral Home from 4:00PM until the time of service at 7:00PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to Princeton Library or the Green Lake Animal Shelter appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019