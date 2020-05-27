Carole Ann HoefsWhitefish Bay - Carole passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 86. Preceded in death by father George and mother Irene (Nee Weyer) Hoefs. Survived by many friends and relatives, and her beloved kitty "Maya". Carole taught History and Geography for many years at Walker Middle School and Vincent High School, Milwaukee. Carole was ahead of her time, teaching Mandarin Chinese to high school students in the 70's and 80's. She also had a special passion for gardening, focusing on many varieties and colors of wild flowers. Private burial services were held, officiated by Pastor Sarah Stobie of Bay Shore Lutheran Church.In lieu of flowers, Carole had asked that any Memorials be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society of Milwaukee.