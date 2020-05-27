Carole Ann Hoefs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Ann Hoefs

Whitefish Bay - Carole passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 86. Preceded in death by father George and mother Irene (Nee Weyer) Hoefs. Survived by many friends and relatives, and her beloved kitty "Maya". Carole taught History and Geography for many years at Walker Middle School and Vincent High School, Milwaukee. Carole was ahead of her time, teaching Mandarin Chinese to high school students in the 70's and 80's. She also had a special passion for gardening, focusing on many varieties and colors of wild flowers. Private burial services were held, officiated by Pastor Sarah Stobie of Bay Shore Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, Carole had asked that any Memorials be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society of Milwaukee.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved