Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole E. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole E. Campbell Notice
Campbell, Carole E. (Nee Dalson) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband Gene. Loving mother to Brian (Peggy) Campbell and Scott (Sue) Campbell. Beloved grandmother to Peter, Ben, Kyle (Tiffany), Matthew (Emily) and Amy. Dear sister to Jerry (Vince) Jordan, Alice (the late Charles) Kellogg, the late Ron (Sue) Dalson and the late Maxine. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, August 2 from 10 to 11:30 AM with a service at 11:30 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Carole enjoyed spending time in her yard taking care of her garden. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline