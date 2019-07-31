|
Campbell, Carole E. (Nee Dalson) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband Gene. Loving mother to Brian (Peggy) Campbell and Scott (Sue) Campbell. Beloved grandmother to Peter, Ben, Kyle (Tiffany), Matthew (Emily) and Amy. Dear sister to Jerry (Vince) Jordan, Alice (the late Charles) Kellogg, the late Ron (Sue) Dalson and the late Maxine. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, August 2 from 10 to 11:30 AM with a service at 11:30 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Carole enjoyed spending time in her yard taking care of her garden. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019