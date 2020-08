Carole M. Rahn (nee Feierabend)Went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020 at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Elmer. Loving mother of Ronald (Sue), Donald (Valerie), Karen (the late Joseph) Vincenti, Sharon (Michael) Wilson, and Gary Rahn. Proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 9. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please see funeral home website for information.