|
|
Hopp, Carole Patricia (Nee Weiss) completed her life's journey and entered eternal life on July 14, 2019 at the age of 77. In 1968 Carole Prudisch (Weiss) married Frank Hopp and together they created a home in Wauwatosa for 48 years until Frank passed in November of 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Elizabeth) Prudisch and James (Kerry) Hopp and six grandchildren, Laryssa, Michael (fiancee Sarah Baierl) and Daniel Prudisch and Taylor, Kathryn and Jamie Hopp. Carole was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 24th, 1942, to Minor and Marion Weiss. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-7PM at Becker Ritter Funeral Home and again on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the . The Hopp and Prudisch family are deeply grateful to the Oncology Staff at Froedtert Hospital, UW Carbone Cancer Center and Baylor Scott & White Health of College Station and Temple, TX for their very personal and compassionate care. Remember to smile, she would want you to remember the good times you shared with her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019