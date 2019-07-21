Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
12130 W. Center Street
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
12130 W. Center Street
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Hopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Patricia Hopp


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Patricia Hopp Notice
Hopp, Carole Patricia (Nee Weiss) completed her life's journey and entered eternal life on July 14, 2019 at the age of 77. In 1968 Carole Prudisch (Weiss) married Frank Hopp and together they created a home in Wauwatosa for 48 years until Frank passed in November of 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Elizabeth) Prudisch and James (Kerry) Hopp and six grandchildren, Laryssa, Michael (fiancee Sarah Baierl) and Daniel Prudisch and Taylor, Kathryn and Jamie Hopp. Carole was born in Milwaukee, WI on January 24th, 1942, to Minor and Marion Weiss. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-7PM at Becker Ritter Funeral Home and again on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the . The Hopp and Prudisch family are deeply grateful to the Oncology Staff at Froedtert Hospital, UW Carbone Cancer Center and Baylor Scott & White Health of College Station and Temple, TX for their very personal and compassionate care. Remember to smile, she would want you to remember the good times you shared with her.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline