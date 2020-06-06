Carole Svoboda
Svoboda, Carole passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Loving mother of David, Diane, Debbie, and Darin (Janelle). Proud grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Danny. Further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Private services are being held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.