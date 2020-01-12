|
|
Carole T. Koback
Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on January 10, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Koback. Loving mother of Dale Golner, Donna (Marty) Pitzer and the late Kevin Koback. Proud grandmother of Alison, Robyn, Jessica, Matthew, and Samantha. Great-grandmother of 4. Also survived by other caring relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wed. Jan 15, from 10 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at ST. LUKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave. Brookfield. Interment will take place at Wood National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials to St Luke's Catholic Church or St Vincent's Academy in Savannah, GA appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020