|
|
Goniu, Carolie Mae (nee Styne) Entered into Eternal Life with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Longtime resident of Mequon. Preceded in death by her beloved husband for 64 years the late Donald J. Goniu. Loving mother of Dr. Kevin (Eileen), Paul (Doreen) and Virginia "Ginger" (Nick) Seebantz. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Jeanette), Lindsey (Damon) Ashley, Natalie, Rachael, Brian (Jessica) and Katherine (Robb) Conlon. Dear great grandmother of Maple Goniu, Parker Ashley and Cassidy Goniu and step-great grandmother of Tylee Seebantz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Carolie was a faithful Episcopalian as a member of All Saints Cathedral for many years and then for over 60 years a member of Christ Church Episcopal of Whitefish Bay. She graduated from Riverside High School and then the University of Wisconsin Madison with a high honor BS degree. When she was a freshman she met Don at an exchange dinner between the dorms and they were married in 1951 after she graduated. They settled in Mequon in 1955 where they raised their 3 children. After working for the drapery buyer at Gimbels, she became and was happy to be a "stay at home mom." She spent many hours with her grandchildren and as much time as she could with her great-grandchildren. Carolie enjoyed cooking, always trying new recipes, sewing for herself, Ginger and "Barbie". Other favorite activities she also enjoyed were swimming, bike riding, golf (until her back wouldn't allow it), dancing, gardening, reading, playing bridge, and travel. She and Don traveled in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Scandinavia, England, Europe, Japan and Russia. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, the Wisconsin Alumni Association, the Mequon Thiensville Historical Society and several bridge groups. She was a former member of the Tuesday Afternoon Book Group; Red Belles of Mequon (Red Hat Society); College Endowment; Milwaukee Area Charitable Health Auxiliary (MACHCA); American Association of the University Women (North Shore branch past president); Mequon Woman's Club; Mequon Dance Club; Jabberwoc Dance Club; Ozaukee Country Club and the Woman's Club of Wisconsin. She loved and supported the arts, especially the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Art Museum, Repertory and Chamber Theater's, and the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust. Carolie had a special interest in the Milwaukee Public Museum, the Mequon Nature Preserve and Riveredge Nature Center. Carolie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be remembered as a strong, determined, principled lady, soft spoken but feisty, generous, thoughtful, lover of nature and her community, a "political junkie" and always ready with a smile. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Lawlis Hospice for their genuine and loving card of Carolie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, 5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, 53217 followed by a service honoring Carolie's life at 1:30 PM. Father Seth Dietrich officiating. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Carolie's name may be made to Christ Church Building Fund or Endowment Trust Music Fund (address above), or the Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, 53233 or the Mequon Nature Preserve, 8200 W. County Line Road, Mequon, 53097.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019