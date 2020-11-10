Caroline A. Brussat(nee Statza) Born to eternal life on Monday, November 9, 2020, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Daniel "Red" Brussat. Generous and loving mother of Michael (Sheila) Durand, Susan Moeller, Patricia (Paul) Gasper, Nancy Muza and Kathleen Ziesemer. Proud grandma of Sara, the late Michelle and Thomas; Matthew and Katie; Paul, Christopher and Rachel; Mitchell, Valerie and Phillip; and John. Dear sister of Helen Barrett and Geraldine Busch. Further survived by 10 great-grandchildren, other family, cherished members of the English Family and friends.Caroline was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service..Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 3:00-5:00 PM, prayer service and shared memories at 5:00 PM. Additional visitation on Monday, 10-10:30AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, 2322 S. 106th Street, West Allis. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.