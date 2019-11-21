|
Caroline "Carrie" Dzibinski
Elm Grove Wisconsin - (Nee Dambach) Born to Eternal Life on November 21, 2019 at the age of 82 and joined her beloved husband Thomas. Loving mother of Steven (Mary Ann) Dzibinski and Amy Lynn (Frank) Rosiak. Dear grandmother of Andrew, Ashton, Alexander, Jake and Mady. Preceded in death by her beloved dog Meesha. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Carrie lead Grief Support groups through St. Alphonsus Church and at Max Sass Funeral Homes.
A visitation will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale) on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 9:30 -10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019